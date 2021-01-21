AZRX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Now

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is -4.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is 30.81% and 40.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing 22.61% at the moment leaves the stock 38.03% off its SMA200. AZRX registered -16.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8295.

The stock witnessed a 13.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.78%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 204.69% and -13.08% from its 52-week high.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX), with 3.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.09% while institutional investors hold 5.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.52M, and float is at 27.58M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 5.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.73 million shares valued at $0.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.10% of the AZRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parsons Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 80000.0 with a market value of $56880.0.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -10.83% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -95.53% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.