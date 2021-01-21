Celsion Corporation (CLSN) – The 57.67% Upside Potential Remains

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is 79.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLSN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 57.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is 59.33% and 90.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.12 million and changing 39.96% at the moment leaves the stock -5.26% off its SMA200. CLSN registered -24.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7442 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9023.

The stock witnessed a 95.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.85%, and is 42.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.87% over the week and 14.51% over the month.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $49.39M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 196.17% and -80.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.80%).

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celsion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $120k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Celsion Corporation (CLSN), with 466.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 18.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.42M, and float is at 36.94M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 17.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.27 million shares valued at $0.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.39% of the CLSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.71 million shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 1.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.67 million shares representing 1.80% and valued at over $0.49 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 1.04% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $0.29 million.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Celsion Corporation (CLSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Martinez Alberto R Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Martinez Alberto R Jr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $0.90 per share for a total of $4500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) that is trading -15.70% down over the past 12 months. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is 12.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.92% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.