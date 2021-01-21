Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) up 21.97% since start of the year

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is 21.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The SOLO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.93% off the consensus price target high of $16.04 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.94% higher than the price target low of $9.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.55, the stock is 5.66% and 9.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.13 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 119.87% off its SMA200. SOLO registered 225.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 129.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.39.

The stock witnessed a 8.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 167.73%, and is -14.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $646.43M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 748.22% and -44.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-132.90%).

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $140k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.60% in year-over-year returns.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), with 17.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.17% while institutional investors hold 6.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.95M, and float is at 63.60M with Short Float at 13.53%. Institutions hold 5.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.36 million shares valued at $3.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.20% of the SOLO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.96 million shares valued at $2.38 million to account for 2.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.64 million shares representing 1.98% and valued at over $1.6 million, while Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $0.89 million.