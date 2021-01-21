Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) makes 14.86% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT) is 15.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $17.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The BFT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $18.22, the stock is 18.10% and 39.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.45 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock 50.51% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.11.

The stock witnessed a 25.86% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.81%, and is 14.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 89.89% and 1.33% from its 52-week high.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT), with institutional investors hold 0.03% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.03% of the Float.