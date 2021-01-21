Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Is Up 20.76% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) is 20.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.05 and a high of $33.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTH stock was last observed hovering at around $32.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.81% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -27.77% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.22, the stock is 17.91% and 26.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.21 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 60.09% off its SMA200. HTH registered 38.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.34.

The stock witnessed a 22.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.48%, and is 11.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has around 4950 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $562.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.67 and Fwd P/E is 11.98. Profit margin for the company is 67.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.63% and -0.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $100.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Top Institutional Holders

271 institutions hold shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH), with 19.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.26% while institutional investors hold 81.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.20M, and float is at 71.05M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 64.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.58 million shares valued at $135.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.29% of the HTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.48 million shares valued at $112.76 million to account for 6.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.73 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $97.38 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 4.69 million with a market value of $96.55 million.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feinberg Hill A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Feinberg Hill A sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $20.46 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Feinberg Hill A (Director) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $20.66 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the HTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Nichols W Robert III (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.10 for $75500.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH).

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) that is trading 12.30% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.11% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.31.