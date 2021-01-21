Netflix (NFLX) Fascinated Investors For 200 M Subscribers, Disney (DIS) Stabilized

On Wednesday, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) increased to $586.34, up +16.85 percent. By late 2020, Netflix had reached 200 million paid subscribers globally, smashing the predictions of financial analysts. On Tuesday, after Wall Street closed, the U.S. streaming giant revealed that it had gained 8.5 million net users in the fourth quarter of 2020, a sharp acceleration from the third quarter (up 2.2 million). At the end of December, the number of subscribers soared by 36.6 million in 2020 (including 25.9 million in the first half) to 203.7 million. As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to restrict releases and entertainment, amid increasing subscription rates in the United States and Canada, new subscribers flocked in the fourth quarter.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In the fourth quarter, Netflix’s net sales were $542 million, or $1.19 per share, compared to $1.30 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is below the $1.36 per share predicted by the consensus on FactSet. Revenue rose 21 percent from $5.47 billion a year ago to $6.64 billion, just over the $6.6 billion consensuses.

Investors appreciated management’s comments on free cash flow, which, after years of intense spending in content production, is now close to being sustainable. We assume that we are very close to a healthy free cash flow that is sustainable. It will be near to equilibrium in 2021, up from previous $1 billion forecasts, management said in a letter to shareholders released on Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Corporation (DIS) increased to $173.64, up +0.8 percent. Walt Disney claims his top employees, including President Bob Iger, are not likely to collect last year’s bonuses.