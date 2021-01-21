New Big Money Means Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) is -20.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.19 and a high of $37.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADXN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69% off its average median price target of $1.08 for the next 12 months. It is also -1133.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.08 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1133.33% lower than the price target low of $1.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.32, the stock is 4.95% and 9.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing 25.36% at the moment leaves the stock 16.39% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.96.

The stock witnessed a -11.46% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.98%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 16.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.19% and -64.50% from its 52-week high.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021..

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), with institutional investors hold 0.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.64M, and float is at 2.53M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 0.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caxton Corp with over 17398.0 shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.26% of the ADXN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1144.0 shares valued at $14036.0 to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding.