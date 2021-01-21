New Big Money Means Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is 0.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.25 and a high of $90.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $83.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.93% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 2.99% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.46, the stock is 0.99% and 1.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.58 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 2.35% off its SMA200. MRK registered -8.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.29.

The stock witnessed a 3.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.82%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 71000 employees, a market worth around $205.60B and $47.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.14 and Fwd P/E is 12.90. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.38% and -9.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merck & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.37 with sales reaching $12.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

3,282 institutions hold shares in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), with 1.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 76.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 75.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 209.87 million shares valued at $17.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the MRK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 196.89 million shares valued at $16.33 billion to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 117.03 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $9.71 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 44.73 million with a market value of $3.71 billion.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRAZIER KENNETH C, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that FRAZIER KENNETH C sold 280,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $81.42 per share for a total of $22.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Davis Robert M (EVP, Global Svcs & CFO) sold a total of 251,273 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $81.03 per share for $20.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Chattopadhyay Sanat (Exe V-P & Pres. MMD) disposed off 10,380 shares at an average price of $83.01 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 67,373 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 42.83% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -0.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.47% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.78.