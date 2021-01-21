ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock Surged by 2.27% yesterday

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) is 116.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $6.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The OBSV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is 94.05% and 105.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.51 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 54.46% off its SMA200. OBSV registered 0.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 68.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2639 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4613.

The stock witnessed a 106.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.87%, and is 115.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.77% over the week and 9.96% over the month.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $155.79M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 176.07% and -28.57% from its 52-week high.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ObsEva SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in ObsEva SA (OBSV), with 3.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.54% while institutional investors hold 51.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.09M, and float is at 37.70M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 48.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $11.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the OBSV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 million shares valued at $11.37 million to account for 9.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 4.34 million shares representing 9.04% and valued at over $10.76 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $3.89 million.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 41.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.14% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.98.