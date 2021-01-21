The incline in Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) is 89.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $9.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -232.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.97, the stock is 58.22% and 102.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 9.20% at the moment leaves the stock 199.14% off its SMA200. CMRX registered 338.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.63.

The stock witnessed a 68.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 218.12%, and is 11.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $583.32M and $11.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 737.82% and 3.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.20%).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chimerix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $1.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -84.80% in year-over-year returns.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Chimerix Inc. (CMRX), with 11.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.33% while institutional investors hold 64.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.24M, and float is at 51.15M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 53.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.84 million shares valued at $9.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.13% of the CMRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Opaleye Management Inc. with 3.84 million shares valued at $9.57 million to account for 6.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.95 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $7.34 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $5.96 million.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jakeman David, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Jakeman David sold 4,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 02 at a price of $2.48 per share for a total of $10590.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85117.0 shares.

Chimerix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Meyer Robert J. (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $2.92 per share for $10220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13500.0 shares of the CMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, DEMSKI MARTHA J (Director) disposed off 1,584 shares at an average price of $3.25 for $5148.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 40.67% up over the past 12 months. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is 88.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.37% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.