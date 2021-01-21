These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is 36.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAOV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.29% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.29% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is 35.09% and 47.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing 18.27% at the moment leaves the stock -6.96% off its SMA200. NAOV registered -65.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9502 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9587.

The stock witnessed a 20.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.15%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.54% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $20.95M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.86% and -64.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-417.10%).

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoVibronix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $150k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 98.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 177.80% in year-over-year returns.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.64% while institutional investors hold 7.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.31M, and float is at 12.68M with Short Float at 4.72%. Institutions hold 7.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.5 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.76% of the NAOV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 1.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 59219.0 shares representing 0.56% and valued at over $41471.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 29180.0 with a market value of $20434.0.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $7887.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sientra Inc. (SIEN) that is trading -37.60% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 74.52% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.