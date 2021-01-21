This Indicator Is Supporting Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) is 20.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIHS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is 38.95% and 38.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.93 million and changing 27.13% at the moment leaves the stock 115.01% off its SMA200. AIHS registered 92.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1795 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8910.

The stock witnessed a 22.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.51%, and is -5.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.71% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $59.31M and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 530.77% and -30.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.60%).

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.10% this year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), with 14.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.82% while institutional investors hold 1.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.80M, and float is at 29.36M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 0.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 0.12 million shares valued at $74237.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.28% of the AIHS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.1 million shares valued at $61220.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 63972.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $39022.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 29793.0 with a market value of $18173.0.