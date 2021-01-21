Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) is 134.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $12.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLSA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 40.87% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.73, the stock is 82.66% and 84.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.66 million and changing 49.21% at the moment leaves the stock 58.55% off its SMA200. TLSA registered 326.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4130 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4844.

The stock witnessed a 122.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.49%, and is 64.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.44% over the week and 14.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 667.86% and -61.13% from its 52-week high.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA), with institutional investors hold 18.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.31M, and float is at 22.88M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 18.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.35 million shares valued at $1.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 69.30% of the TLSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.75 million to account for 44.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.19 million shares representing 38.14% and valued at over $0.64 million, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 10.05% of the shares totaling 50766.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.