Top attractive stock of the week – 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) is 41.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $23.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The YQ stock was last observed hovering at around $12.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.91% off its average median price target of $135.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.44% off the consensus price target high of $172.05 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 86.12% higher than the price target low of $130.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.16, the stock is 36.67% and 31.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.66 million and changing 48.24% at the moment leaves the stock 31.24% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.84.

The stock witnessed a 18.69% is 40.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.77% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) has around 2613 employees, a market worth around $3.46B and $154.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.60% and -24.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.70% this year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.66M, and float is at 50.12M with Short Float at 0.76%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 1799.0 shares valued at $23045.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the YQ Shares outstanding.