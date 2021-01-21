Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) is 12.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBIG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.63%.

Currently trading at $8.17, the stock is 481.91% and 456.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 119.6 million and changing 430.52% at the moment leaves the stock 274.14% off its SMA200. BBIG registered -35.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.89.

The stock witnessed a 13.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.98%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $23.47M and $19.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 636.04% and 57.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.90%).

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.30% this year.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG), with 5.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.59% while institutional investors hold 9.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.32M, and float is at 8.34M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 5.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 0.33 million shares valued at $0.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.31% of the BBIG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 32600.0 shares valued at $59006.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20400.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $36924.0, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 16010.0 with a market value of $28978.0.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.