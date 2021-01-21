Visa Inc. (V) picks momentum as shares drop -1.36%

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is -5.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.93 and a high of $220.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $201.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.35% off its average median price target of $234.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.7% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are 0.48% higher than the price target low of $207.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $206.01, the stock is -2.24% and -1.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.65 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 4.60% off its SMA200. V registered -0.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $210.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $202.93.

The stock witnessed a -2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.59%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 20500 employees, a market worth around $482.15B and $21.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.27 and Fwd P/E is 30.11. Profit margin for the company is 47.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.82% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Visa Inc. (V) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visa Inc. (V) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $5.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

3,691 institutions hold shares in Visa Inc. (V), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 96.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.97B, and float is at 1.55B with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 96.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 145.25 million shares valued at $29.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.57% of the V Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 127.41 million shares valued at $25.48 billion to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 75.91 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $15.18 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 75.56 million with a market value of $15.11 billion.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY ALFRED F JR, the company’s CHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $218.40 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Taneja Rajat (PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY) sold a total of 60,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $220.00 per share for $13.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, HOFFMEISTER JAMES H (SVP, GBL CORP CONTRL & CAO) disposed off 2,157 shares at an average price of $208.87 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) that is trading 36.76% up over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is -8.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.83% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.