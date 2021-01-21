Which institution holds the most shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is 3.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $61.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $40.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.24% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -30.06% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $41.62, the stock is 3.85% and 5.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.2 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 34.91% off its SMA200. DAL registered -31.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.27.

The stock witnessed a 1.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.13%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 91224 employees, a market worth around $27.53B and $17.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.00. Profit margin for the company is -21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.69% and -32.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.69 with sales reaching $4.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.20% in year-over-year returns.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

1,118 institutions hold shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), with 2.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 61.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 635.00M, and float is at 632.74M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 61.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.38 million shares valued at $2.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the DAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 35.68 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 23.12 million shares representing 3.63% and valued at over $707.03 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 21.55 million with a market value of $658.96 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobson Paul A, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Jacobson Paul A sold 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $35.84 per share for a total of $4.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Smith Joanne D (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold a total of 13,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $36.81 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, HAUENSTEIN GLEN W (President) disposed off 51,955 shares at an average price of $36.90 for $1.92 million. The insider now directly holds 264,393 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is trading -14.13% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -25.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.48% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.06.