Which Institutions Own Shares In Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)?

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is 13.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.45 and a high of $54.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $53.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.87% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -38.67% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $54.08, the stock is 11.60% and 18.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.57 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 44.80% off its SMA200. MRVL registered 96.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.88.

The stock witnessed a 14.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.22%, and is 6.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has around 5633 employees, a market worth around $36.72B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.99 and Fwd P/E is 39.36. Profit margin for the company is 51.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.75% and -0.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $786.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 873.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Top Institutional Holders

853 institutions hold shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), with 6.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 92.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 670.49M, and float is at 665.70M with Short Float at 4.80%. Institutions hold 91.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 99.39 million shares valued at $3.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.79% of the MRVL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 84.59 million shares valued at $3.36 billion to account for 12.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 60.43 million shares representing 8.99% and valued at over $2.4 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.94% of the shares totaling 46.6 million with a market value of $1.85 billion.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURPHY MATTHEW J, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that MURPHY MATTHEW J sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $51.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Micallef Andrew (COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $51.49 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88194.0 shares of the MRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Hu Jean X. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 11,753 shares at an average price of $51.48 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 93,868 shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 115.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.57% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.