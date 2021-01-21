Which Institutions Own Shares In Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) is 33.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $7.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -102.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.08, the stock is 39.21% and 80.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.04 million and changing 13.64% at the moment leaves the stock 260.59% off its SMA200. WPRT registered 175.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 451.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.74.

The stock witnessed a 42.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 274.21%, and is 13.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has around 1294 employees, a market worth around $974.35M and $242.92M in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.64. Distance from 52-week low is 1054.29% and 9.19% from its 52-week high.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $69.27M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), with 20.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.69% while institutional investors hold 21.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.04M, and float is at 116.16M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 18.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 6.27 million shares valued at $10.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.68% of the WPRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Pembroke Management, LTD with 4.8 million shares valued at $7.82 million to account for 3.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 3.08 million shares representing 2.30% and valued at over $5.02 million, while Grace & White Inc /ny holds 1.61% of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $3.53 million.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading 0.94% up over the past 12 months. Magna International Inc. (MGA) is 41.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -58.37% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.