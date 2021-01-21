Why ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is the topic of conversation today

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) is 25.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $9.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69%.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is 134.54% and 151.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59.2 million and changing 103.07% at the moment leaves the stock 94.24% off its SMA200. ADTX registered a loss of -39.58% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1862 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6891.

The stock witnessed a 29.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.72%, and is 11.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 227.16% and -44.68% from its 52-week high.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX), with 3.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.02% while institutional investors hold 9.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.28M, and float is at 9.25M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 7.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.83% of the ADTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wedbush Securities Inc with 61832.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University which holds 15228.0 shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $29694.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 14774.0 with a market value of $28809.0.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.