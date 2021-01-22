Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) shares are 4.16% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.24% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 25.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 0.50% and 5.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2021, Evercore ISI recommended the AFL stock is an In-line, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as an Overweight on January 12, 2021. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the AFL stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.91. The forecasts give the Aflac Incorporated stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.4% or -32.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.90% in the current quarter to $1.05, up from the $1.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.93, down -1.90% from $4.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 1,086,747 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 584,248. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 36,324 and 57,440 in purchases and sales respectively.

KENNY THOMAS J, a Director at the company, sold 29,470 shares worth $1.29 million at $43.87 per share on Dec 30. The Director had earlier sold another 100 AFL shares valued at $4460.0 on Jan 04. The shares were sold at $44.60 per share. RIMER BARBARA K (Director) sold 1,005 shares at $44.62 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $44843.0 while RIMER BARBARA K, (Director) sold 100 shares on Dec 08 for $4533.0 with each share fetching $45.33.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is at $1.12, with a loss of 7.21% in the recent trading session on Friday. The company’s share price fluctuated between $1.11 – 1.12. With the recent change, its market cap reached $107,987,470 and has 89,468,405 shares outstanding.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenience stores, a branch of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and business transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), on the other hand, is trading around $64.96 with a market cap of $27.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OTIS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $525.0 million. This represented 83.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $3.27 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.71 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.83 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $10.47 billion from $10.44 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.17 billion, significantly higher than the $1.01 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Otis Worldwide Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 138,187 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,580 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 56.31k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.70% with a share float percentage of 433.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Otis Worldwide Corporation having a total of 1,417 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.0 million shares worth more than $2.37 billion.