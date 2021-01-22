Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) – The -16.39% Downside Potential Remains

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 22.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.50 and a high of $187.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $161.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 18.57% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.8% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -75.15% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $180.40, the stock is 15.32% and 18.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.58 million and changing 11.47% at the moment leaves the stock 18.51% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.22.

The stock witnessed a 14.69% and is 6.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 5465 employees, a market worth around $115.64B and $3.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.48% and -3.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (95.80%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$9.17 with sales reaching $743.72M over the same period..

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 4.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 641.01M, and float is at 101.58M with Short Float at 7.83%. Institutions hold 4.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Axel Capital Management, LLC with over 28000.0 shares valued at $4.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.03% of the ABNB Shares outstanding.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times.