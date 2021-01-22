Analysts suggest Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) could spike -5.33% in a year

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) is 254.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHEK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -5.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is 30.90% and 130.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 186.02% off its SMA200. CHEK registered -22.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 115.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8676 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5303.

The stock witnessed a 410.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 354.67%, and is 8.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.59% over the week and 25.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 550.21% and -46.08% from its 52-week high.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), with 3.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.59% while institutional investors hold 4.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.24M, and float is at 42.68M with Short Float at 3.18%. Institutions hold 4.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $65596.0. The investor’s holdings represent 3.41% of the CHEK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fosun International Ltd with 0.13 million shares valued at $45985.0 to account for 2.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perritt Capital Management, Inc. which holds 75050.0 shares representing 1.41% and valued at over $27055.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.89% of the shares totaling 47208.0 with a market value of $17018.0.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 32.05% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.67% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.