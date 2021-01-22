Apple Is Working On A VR Headset

With a new product, a virtual (VR) and augmented (AR) reality helmet, Apple plans to extend its product range. Bloomberg confirmed this, quoting unnamed sources familiar with the case.

The first product in the company’s line would be pricey and niche, according to the firm. The platform will specifically work with virtual reality to view a three-dimensional interactive gaming, video viewing, and chatting atmosphere. Augmented reality features would be more constrained, superimposing pictures and data over a representation of the real world. In 2022, Apple’s device will go on sale and clash with Sony’s PlayStation VR and Oculus from Facebook.

Apple usually takes new mobile technologies — music players, smartphones, pads, and smartwatches — and makes them open to all, according to Bloomberg. However, between VR and AR devices, the company will not automatically build an iPhone this time. Instead, the business is designing a high-end niche model that will ready developers and buyers for more popular AR glasses to come.

At the same time, shipments of the first product in the latest Apple line are expected at an annual pace of 180,000, the source added. This places the computer on a par with other pricey Apple devices, such as the $5,999 Mac Pro. At the same time, rivals’ virtual and augmented reality helmets range from $300 to $900.

It became public earlier that Apple plans to build its own electric car that is self-driving. It is planned to be launched in 2024, but the release date could be moved back to 2025 because of the pandemic.

Also, analysts at Morgan Stanley reiterated their “Overweight” rating for AAPL stock on Thursday, raising the target price from $144 to $152. Earlier this month, Canaccord Genuity analysts also kept their “Buy” rating while raising the target price from $145 to$150 for the iPhone maker’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) climbed +3.67% to close the Thursday trading at $136.87.