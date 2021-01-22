Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) is 85.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $4.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The APWC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.56, the stock is 95.01% and 133.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.04 million and changing 35.11% at the moment leaves the stock 280.39% off its SMA200. APWC registered 162.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 234.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.66.

The stock witnessed a 95.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 149.39%, and is 7.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.30% over the week and 17.76% over the month.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) has around 1227 employees, a market worth around $56.87M and $305.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 524.69% and 15.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.70% this year.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC), with 10.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.48% while institutional investors hold 25.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.82M, and float is at 3.39M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 6.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 38308.0 shares valued at $47118.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.28% of the APWC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 37680.0 shares valued at $46346.0 to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 33631.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $41366.0, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 26357.0 with a market value of $32419.0.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -10.08% down over the past 12 months. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is 31.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -492.24% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.