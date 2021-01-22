ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is 27.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATIF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 28.07% and 47.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.07 million and changing 10.19% at the moment leaves the stock -13.85% off its SMA200. ATIF registered -38.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8501 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1691.

The stock witnessed a 65.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.39%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.16% over the week and 23.26% over the month.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $61.68M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.05% and -68.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.10%).

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Analyst Forecasts

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF), with 35.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.87% while institutional investors hold 1.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.51M, and float is at 12.39M with Short Float at 8.98%. Institutions hold 0.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 96150.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the ATIF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 56195.0 shares valued at $65748.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 26801.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $31357.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 13980.0 with a market value of $16356.0.