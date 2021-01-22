Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Is Up 4.37% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is 4.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $44.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $36.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.96% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 3.79% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $37.52, the stock is 4.97% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.16 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 1.62% off its SMA200. BSX registered -14.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.22.

The stock witnessed a 5.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.05%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $53.47B and $10.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.17. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.68% and -15.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $2.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.05%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 40.11 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.80% of the BSX Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund with 37.32 million shares valued at $1.28 billion to account for 2.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard 500 Index Fund which holds 29.35 million shares representing 2.05% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds 2.00% of the shares totaling 28.58 million with a market value of $1.09 billion.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mirviss Jeffrey B., the company’s EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent. SEC filings show that Mirviss Jeffrey B. sold 8,108 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $35.31 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Brennan Daniel J. (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 17,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $35.32 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Olson Scott (SVP & Pres, Rhythm Management) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $36.08 for $25256.0. The insider now directly holds 11,181 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 24.44% up over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -2.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.