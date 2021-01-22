Chevron Corporation (CVX) Volatility At 2.50%, Should You Add A Position?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is 8.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.60 and a high of $115.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVX stock was last observed hovering at around $95.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.37% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.68% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -2.23% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $92.01, the stock is 3.43% and 4.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.39 million and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 7.72% off its SMA200. CVX registered -18.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.24.

The stock witnessed a 5.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.36%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) has around 48200 employees, a market worth around $183.66B and $104.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.94. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.31% and -20.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $26.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.20% in year-over-year returns.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Top Institutional Holders

2,823 institutions hold shares in Chevron Corporation (CVX), with 746.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 62.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.93B, and float is at 1.87B with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 62.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 158.63 million shares valued at $11.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.50% of the CVX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 130.34 million shares valued at $9.38 billion to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 118.51 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $8.53 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.79% of the shares totaling 33.5 million with a market value of $2.41 billion.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Chevron Corporation (CVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wirth Michael K, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Wirth Michael K sold 132,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $94.73 per share for a total of $12.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Chevron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that MORRIS RHONDA J (Vice President) sold a total of 14,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $94.81 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 814.0 shares of the CVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Pate R. Hewitt (VP and General Counsel) disposed off 95,000 shares at an average price of $94.79 for $9.01 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX).

Chevron Corporation (CVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading -16.47% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -28.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.81% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.