Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) is 1.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.09 and a high of $51.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRSR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.12% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.71% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -21.41% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.85, the stock is 1.92% and 5.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing 5.76% at the moment leaves the stock 26.31% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.75.

The stock witnessed a -5.09% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.90%, and is -12.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) has around 1990 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.45 and Fwd P/E is 29.01. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.69% and -24.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corsair Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $511.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.80% this year.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), with 5.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.57% while institutional investors hold 96.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.87M, and float is at 17.94M with Short Float at 31.54%. Institutions hold 91.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.16 million shares valued at $43.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.35% of the CRSR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.96 million shares valued at $39.39 million to account for 2.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 1.89 million shares representing 2.06% and valued at over $38.07 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 1.69% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $31.31 million.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr. sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 09 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $19.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70.16 million shares.

Corsair Gaming Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 09 that Bagaria Anup (Director) sold a total of 1,135,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 09 and was made at $17.00 per share for $19.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70.16 million shares of the CRSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 09, Corsair Group (Cayman), LP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,135,375 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $19.3 million. The insider now directly holds 70,160,059 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR).