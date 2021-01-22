Dissecting Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is -7.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.51 and a high of $31.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $26.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $27.24, the stock is -0.95% and -0.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.55 million and changing 4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -0.95% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.50.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.78% and -12.36% from its 52-week high.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Analyst Forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Top Institutional Holders

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zavada John, the company’s Chief Inf. & Admin. Officer. SEC filings show that Zavada John bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $27000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43167.0 shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Hassan Tariq (Chief Marketing Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $18.00 per share for $9000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the WOOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Eskenazi Ilene (CLO & Corporate Secretary) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $72000.0. The insider now directly holds 31,778 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF).