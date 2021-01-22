DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) turns bullish with gain of 0.36 points

DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) is 14.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The DPW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.36, the stock is 20.04% and 34.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.31 million and changing 7.20% at the moment leaves the stock 122.04% off its SMA200. DPW registered 249.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.79.

The stock witnessed a 31.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.52%, and is 19.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.58% over the week and 12.53% over the month.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $98.95M and $23.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 911.32% and -51.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.20%).

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DPW Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.90% this year.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.75M, and float is at 16.30M with Short Float at 12.25%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gsa Capital Partners Llp with over 0.3 million shares valued at $0.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.61% of the DPW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP with 57363.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 53961.0 shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 39000.0 with a market value of $78390.0.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AULT MILTON C III, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that AULT MILTON C III bought 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $5311.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36600.0 shares.

DPW Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that AULT MILTON C III (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $3.84 per share for $1995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35350.0 shares of the DPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, AULT MILTON C III (Chairman and CEO) acquired 230 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $835.0. The insider now directly holds 34,830 shares of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW).