Here are the top Institutional holders of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is 14.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.71 and a high of $95.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $89.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.35% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.24% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -24.99% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.74, the stock is 13.31% and 13.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.09 million and changing 10.46% at the moment leaves the stock 21.91% off its SMA200. PCAR registered 29.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.46.

The stock witnessed a 14.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.19%, and is 11.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $34.63B and $19.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.08 and Fwd P/E is 17.98. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.69% and 3.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $5.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.00% in year-over-year returns.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Top Institutional Holders

910 institutions hold shares in PACCAR Inc (PCAR), with 6.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.01% while institutional investors hold 66.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 346.80M, and float is at 339.46M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 64.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.1 million shares valued at $2.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the PCAR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.01 million shares valued at $2.13 billion to account for 7.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 19.12 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $1.63 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 15.2 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIGOTT MARK C, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that PIGOTT MARK C sold 92,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $90.33 per share for a total of $8.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.02 million shares.

PACCAR Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 23 that SCHIPPERS HARRIE (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold a total of 6,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 23 and was made at $92.88 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37515.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 23, LeVier Jack K. (Vice President) disposed off 8,762 shares at an average price of $92.40 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 20,858 shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is 5.35% higher over the past 12 months. Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is 36.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.89% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.18.