ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 3.10% Change This Year

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is 3.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $15.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $15.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.62% off the consensus price target high of $19.30 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -26.72% lower than the price target low of $12.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.32, the stock is 4.33% and 9.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.44 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 41.95% off its SMA200. IBN registered 5.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.61.

The stock witnessed a 8.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.62%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 97354 employees, a market worth around $53.43B and $12.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.69 and Fwd P/E is 18.09. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.32% and -0.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.40% year-over-year.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

469 institutions hold shares in ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), with institutional investors hold 18.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.45B, and float is at 3.43B with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 18.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 54.03 million shares valued at $531.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.57% of the IBN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 51.34 million shares valued at $504.69 million to account for 1.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 45.33 million shares representing 1.31% and valued at over $445.59 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 1.16% of the shares totaling 40.06 million with a market value of $393.8 million.