International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is 4.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.56 and a high of $158.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBM stock was last observed hovering at around $130.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57% off its average median price target of $139.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.21% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -14.48% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $131.65, the stock is 3.97% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.39 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 7.52% off its SMA200. IBM registered -8.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.60.

The stock witnessed a 4.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.17%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has around 352600 employees, a market worth around $117.84B and $75.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.69 and Fwd P/E is 11.42. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.37% and -17.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Business Machines Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.79 with sales reaching $20.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Top Institutional Holders

2,561 institutions hold shares in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 58.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 891.38M, and float is at 889.95M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 58.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 74.17 million shares valued at $9.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the IBM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 60.95 million shares valued at $7.42 billion to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 52.98 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $6.45 billion, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 13.06 million with a market value of $1.59 billion.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gorsky Alex, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gorsky Alex bought 4,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $117.86 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4232.0 shares.

International Business Machines Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that LIVERIS ANDREW N (Director) bought a total of 2,655 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $112.92 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2655.0 shares of the IBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, Swedish Joseph (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $111.01 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 5,261 shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 23.17% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 26.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.41% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.2.