Is The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) a good stock to buy now?

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is 8.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $23.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $22.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.28% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 1.5% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.67, the stock is 2.12% and 2.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.69 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 8.55% off its SMA200. WMB registered -4.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.46.

The stock witnessed a 2.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.06%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 4812 employees, a market worth around $26.52B and $7.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 114.05 and Fwd P/E is 18.01. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.67% and -8.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 543.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Top Institutional Holders

1,096 institutions hold shares in The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 88.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 88.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 114.74 million shares valued at $2.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.45% of the WMB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 110.88 million shares valued at $2.18 billion to account for 9.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 66.29 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 49.48 million with a market value of $972.2 million.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilson Terrance Lane, the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Wilson Terrance Lane bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $13.95 per share for a total of $15345.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80140.0 shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $13.60 per share for $54400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22802.0 shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $14.73 for $95750.0. The insider now directly holds 18,802 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is -19.09% lower over the past 12 months. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -14.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.06% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.