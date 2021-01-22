New Big Money Means Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM) is 9.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $12.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACAM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.30, the stock is 9.95% and 15.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.34 million and changing 8.37% at the moment leaves the stock 19.97% off its SMA200. ACAM registered 23.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.37.

The stock witnessed a 19.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.59%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 559.09. Distance from 52-week low is 29.47% and 0.16% from its 52-week high.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) Analyst Forecasts

.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM), with institutional investors hold 104.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.20M, and float is at 30.56M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 104.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.0 million shares valued at $30.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the ACAM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 1.92 million shares valued at $19.61 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.58 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $16.19 million, while Governors Lane LP holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $15.33 million.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 220,587 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $11.23 per share for a total of $2.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.84 million shares.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 862,451 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $11.01 per share for $9.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.06 million shares of the ACAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $10.48 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 3,922,238 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM).