New Big Money Means Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) is -30.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The NXTD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.35 for the next 12 months. It is also -228.57% off the consensus price target high of $0.35 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -228.57% lower than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -17.65% and 34.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing 3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 115.90% off its SMA200. NXTD registered 202.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1148 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5783.

The stock witnessed a -18.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 168.91%, and is -21.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 17.62% over the month.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $42.04M and $12.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 442.25% and -45.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nxt-ID Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.20% in year-over-year returns.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.87% while institutional investors hold 15.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.25M, and float is at 29.45M with Short Float at 17.85%. Institutions hold 12.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.66 million shares valued at $0.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.90% of the NXTD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.27 million shares valued at $92748.0 to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $53263.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 77140.0 with a market value of $26474.0.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading 79.39% up over the past 12 months. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is 42.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 94.17% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.