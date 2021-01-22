Oracle Corporation (ORCL) makes -1.37% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is -5.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.71 and a high of $66.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $61.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.85% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -7.09% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.97, the stock is -5.16% and -1.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.01 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 5.25% off its SMA200. ORCL registered 11.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.60.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.44%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 135000 employees, a market worth around $179.68B and $39.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.57 and Fwd P/E is 13.07. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.01% and -9.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $10.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

2,407 institutions hold shares in Oracle Corporation (ORCL), with 1.15B shares held by insiders accounting for 38.91% while institutional investors hold 81.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.98B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 49.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 179.56 million shares valued at $10.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.10% of the ORCL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 139.38 million shares valued at $8.32 billion to account for 4.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 85.04 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $5.08 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 37.08 million with a market value of $2.21 billion.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West W Corey, the company’s Controller, EVP, CAO. SEC filings show that West W Corey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $13.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Daley Dorian (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $61.63 per share for $6.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, SELIGMAN NAOMI O (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $60.91 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 45,215 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 34.84% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 31.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.93% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.