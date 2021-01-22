Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: Mmtec Inc. (MTC), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Carvana Co. (CVNA)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares are 29.25% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.32% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 57.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -12.04% and 20.25% over the month.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) showed a bullish trend during the last trading session, reporting an increase of 2.29%, to close at $1.20. During the last trade, the company’s minimum price was $1.20, while it touched its highest price of $1.23. Its market capitalization was $107,987,470. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes storms through the deployment of its mobile command centers at strategic locations, in coordination with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses operating as usual.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibers recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), on the other hand, is trading around $272.55 with a market cap of $48.33B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $241.48 and spell out a less modest performance – a -12.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Carvana Co. (CVNA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVNA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $268.18 million. This represented 82.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.54 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.85 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $2.73 billion from $2.48 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$446.7 million, significantly lower than the -$434.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$717.19 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 401 times at Carvana Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 182 times and accounting for 3,469,383 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,675,320 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 219 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with 8.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 68.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 423 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 8.69 million shares worth more than $1.94 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 12.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 8.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.85 billion and represent 11.77% of shares outstanding.