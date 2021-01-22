PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.96% Upside

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is 6.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.07 and a high of $249.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The PYPL stock was last observed hovering at around $244.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.38% off its average median price target of $235.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.96% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are -60.41% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $248.64, the stock is 4.55% and 13.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.3 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 35.84% off its SMA200. PYPL registered 115.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $230.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $201.63.

The stock witnessed a 5.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.11%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has around 23200 employees, a market worth around $294.09B and $20.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.90 and Fwd P/E is 54.78. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.96% and -0.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 34 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $6.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.80% in year-over-year returns.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Top Institutional Holders

2,894 institutions hold shares in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 85.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 85.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94.44 million shares valued at $18.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the PYPL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 81.2 million shares valued at $16.0 billion to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 47.49 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $9.36 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 46.39 million with a market value of $9.14 billion.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHULMAN DANIEL H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SCHULMAN DANIEL H sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $212.65 per share for a total of $5.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that SCHULMAN DANIEL H (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $217.70 per share for $5.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PYPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Auerbach Jonathan (EVP, Chief Strat. & Growth Off) disposed off 3,109 shares at an average price of $193.20 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 57,594 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) that is trading 51.15% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.37% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.