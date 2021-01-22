Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -15.47% Upside

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) is 87.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $9.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The PPSI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -15.47% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -15.47% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.66, the stock is 78.98% and 105.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.02 million and changing 19.28% at the moment leaves the stock 276.39% off its SMA200. PPSI registered 219.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 397.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.80.

The stock witnessed a 81.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.48%, and is 44.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.92% over the week and 12.79% over the month.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $54.60M and $20.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 862.12% and -8.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.30%).

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI), with 5.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.56% while institutional investors hold 30.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.73M, and float is at 3.01M with Short Float at 14.54%. Institutions hold 10.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.61 million shares valued at $0.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.01% of the PPSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41450.0 shares valued at $63833.0 to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 41333.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $63652.0, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 28551.0 with a market value of $43968.0.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAZUREK NATHAN, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MAZUREK NATHAN bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $1395.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31000.0 shares.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that MAZUREK NATHAN (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $1.47 per share for $1470.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the PPSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, MAZUREK NATHAN (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $5380.0. The insider now directly holds 29,000 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI).

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 9.40% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -2.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 93.93% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26500.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.