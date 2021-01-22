SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCYX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.68% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 54.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is 2.52% and 11.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.96 million and changing 4.79% at the moment leaves the stock 12.01% off its SMA200. SCYX registered -27.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.12.

The stock witnessed a 17.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.68%, and is -4.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $140.64M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.34% and -35.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-204.80%).

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SCYNEXIS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.96.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.10% this year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), with 406.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.72% while institutional investors hold 40.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.63M, and float is at 9.35M with Short Float at 6.60%. Institutions hold 39.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 1.91 million shares valued at $8.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.46% of the SCYX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Caxton Corp with 0.83 million shares valued at $3.68 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Puissance Capital Management LP which holds 0.31 million shares representing 2.84% and valued at over $1.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.60% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $1.25 million.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tinmouth Brian Philippe, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tinmouth Brian Philippe bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8000.0 shares.

SCYNEXIS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Sukenick Scott (General Counsel) bought a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $6.25 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9099.0 shares of the SCYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Taglietti Marco (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 109,668 shares of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX).

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) that is trading -41.75% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.02% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.