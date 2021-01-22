The incline in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is 29.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $21.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -29.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.45, the stock is 16.53% and 28.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 9.17% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -69.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.42.

The stock witnessed a 26.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.30%, and is 5.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 965 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $590.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.91% and -70.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $168.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.90% in year-over-year returns.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 39.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 389.70M, and float is at 378.92M with Short Float at 5.82%. Institutions hold 39.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 32.02 million shares valued at $134.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the AMRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Eversept Partners, LP with 10.65 million shares valued at $44.85 million to account for 2.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 7.0 million shares representing 1.79% and valued at over $29.47 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 1.76% of the shares totaling 6.86 million with a market value of $28.87 million.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STACK DAVID M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STACK DAVID M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $4.86 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Amarin Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that THERO JOHN F (President and CEO) sold a total of 413,565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $4.07 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.74 million shares of the AMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, THERO JOHN F (President and CEO) disposed off 153,840 shares at an average price of $4.13 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 3,152,565 shares of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 4.16% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 27.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.48% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.