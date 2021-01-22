Top attractive stock of the week – Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is 5.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $4.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.69% off the consensus price target high of $4.68 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -75.0% lower than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is -2.91% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 34.95% off its SMA200. SAN registered -13.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4907.

The stock witnessed a 3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.00%, and is -5.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 192578 employees, a market worth around $57.97B and $59.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.59. Distance from 52-week low is 87.38% and -21.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), with 173.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 1.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.59B, and float is at 16.39B with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 1.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 96.45 million shares valued at $171.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.56% of the SAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 22.29 million shares valued at $39.51 million to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 17.0 million shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $30.13 million, while Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 15.99 million with a market value of $28.35 million.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -7.54% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is 0.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.17% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.