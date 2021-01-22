What should you know before buying stock in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is 6.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.14 and a high of $143.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The IFF stock was last observed hovering at around $120.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.08% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.58% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -0.87% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.00, the stock is 0.79% and 2.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.63 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -4.22% off its SMA200. IFF registered -14.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $118.18.

The stock witnessed a 1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.11%, and is -4.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has around 13600 employees, a market worth around $12.64B and $5.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.68 and Fwd P/E is 19.02. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.90% and -19.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Top Institutional Holders

806 institutions hold shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), with 295.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 98.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.18M, and float is at 106.64M with Short Float at 18.64%. Institutions hold 98.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Winder Investment Pte Ltd with over 24.13 million shares valued at $2.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 22.57% of the IFF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.38 million shares valued at $1.39 billion to account for 10.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.86 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $1.08 billion, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.86% of the shares totaling 7.34 million with a market value of $898.37 million.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIRZAYANTZ NICOLAS, the company’s Group President Fragrance. SEC filings show that MIRZAYANTZ NICOLAS sold 156 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $118.04 per share for a total of $18414.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32452.0 shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Winder Investment Pte Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,492 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $111.30 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.13 million shares of the IFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Winder Investment Pte Ltd (10% Owner) acquired 53,806 shares at an average price of $111.06 for $5.98 million. The insider now directly holds 24,120,508 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF).

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading 252.81% up over the past 12 months. W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) is -12.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.09% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.68.