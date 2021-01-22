Why Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) is 38.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $4.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 30.48% and 60.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing 10.89% at the moment leaves the stock 14.99% off its SMA200. ARTL registered -58.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7689 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8494.

The stock witnessed a 66.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.58%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 12.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 148.34% and -74.68% from its 52-week high.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.82% while institutional investors hold 31.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.22M, and float is at 7.01M with Short Float at 9.82%. Institutions hold 28.85% of the Float.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.