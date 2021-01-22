Why Mmtec Inc. (MTC) is the topic of conversation today

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) is 29.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62%.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is 44.62% and 65.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.46 million and changing 32.63% at the moment leaves the stock 83.32% off its SMA200. MTC registered -14.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6548 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2482.

The stock witnessed a 20.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.02%, and is -12.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.38% over the week and 13.13% over the month.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $42.56M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 293.75% and -67.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.30%).

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mmtec Inc. (MTC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Mmtec Inc. (MTC), with 12.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.85% while institutional investors hold 1.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.07M, and float is at 7.73M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 0.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 99152.0 shares valued at $93202.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.49% of the MTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 44625.0 shares valued at $41947.0 to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding.