Why Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) Are Going Crazy

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) is 6.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The EARS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $14.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.06% off the consensus price target high of $14.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.06% higher than the price target low of $14.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.28, the stock is 20.92% and 43.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.01 million and changing 17.14% at the moment leaves the stock 158.41% off its SMA200. EARS registered 90.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 159.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7685 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4094.

The stock witnessed a -2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 207.69%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 404.62% and -50.30% from its 52-week high.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), with 428.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.05% while institutional investors hold 0.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.42M, and float is at 6.74M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 0.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 23847.0 shares valued at $19268.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.32% of the EARS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 12507.0 shares valued at $10105.0 to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sowell Financial Services LLC which holds 8441.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $22115.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 2465.0 with a market value of $1991.0.