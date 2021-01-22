Why Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Are Going Crazy

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is 12.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $43.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88% off its average median price target of $21.39 for the next 12 months. It is also -62.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -377.67% lower than the price target low of $9.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.57, the stock is 10.79% and 35.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.98 million and changing 4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 206.98% off its SMA200. JMIA registered 460.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 339.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.39.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 196.49%, and is 5.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.96% over the week and 11.62% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4170 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $178.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2019.53% and -7.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.90%).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $50.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), with 72.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 32.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.52M, and float is at 6.75M. Institutions hold 32.68% of the Float.