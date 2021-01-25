3 Stocks To Watch: Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares are 57.82% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.27% or $1.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +73.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 224.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 16.78% and 48.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 25, 2020, Aegis Capital recommended the FUV stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 20, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FUV stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.08. The forecasts give the Arcimoto Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent a downside potential of -10.95% or -177.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -15.40% in the current quarter to -$0.12, up from the -$0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.55, up 205.70% from -$0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 176,390 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 130,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 30,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eisler Jesse Grant, a Director at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $0.14 million at $13.62 per share on Dec 21. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 FUV shares valued at $0.2 million on Jan 21. The shares were sold at $20.48 per share. Eisler Jesse Grant (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $16.76 per share on Nov 23 for a total of $0.17 million while Eisler Jesse Grant, (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Oct 21 for $63278.0 with each share fetching $6.33.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) reporting a decrease of -0.89 to $1.11 in recent trading. After opening the price at $1.11, the company recorded the minimum price of $1.00 and its maximum price was at $1.30. The company has a market cap of $107,987,470 with outstanding shares of 89,468,405.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set-up to provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB), on the other hand, is trading around $4.51 with a market cap of $7.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GGB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $59.76 million. This represented 97.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.27 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $11.8 billion from $11.67 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $563.58 million while total current assets were at $4.12 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $709.63 million, significantly higher than the $469.51 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $504.57 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 32.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.80% with a share float percentage of 1.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 128.29 million shares worth more than $474.65 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Capital International Investors held 47.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the investment firm holding over 24.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.91 million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.